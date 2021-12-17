UPDF driver at large after knocking mother, daughter dead

People look on as police and Uganda Red Cross officials prepare to take away the bodies of the the mother and her daughter who were knocked by a speeding UPDF truck in Mbale City in eastern Uganda on December 17, 2021. PHOTOS/ YAHUDU KITUNZI 

By  Yahudu Kitunzi

  • The hit-and-run accident happened along Mbale-Tororo road.

  • At least 43 people have been killed in motor accidents along Mbale-Tororo road in the last 10 months, according to police records. 

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) driver is said to be at large after knocking a 41-year-old mother and her 9-month-old daughter dead.

