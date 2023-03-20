UPDF eulogises Col Richard Kiwanuka as distinguished officer

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) is mourning its distinguished officer Col Richard Ssemboga Kiwanuka who died last week.

In the message of condolence read on his behalf by the Chief of Production and Welfare, Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka, the Chief of Defence Forces Gen Wilson Mbasu Mbadi, said the late Colonel Kiwanuka was a hero who served his country for 42 years of distinguished service.

"We are saddened by the death of our officer with wide experience spanning 42 years. I urge the mourners to emulate the deceased's patriotic and selfless service to Uganda," read the CDF's message in part.

On his part as a chief mourner, Maj Gen Sam Kiwanuka told the congregation that the big number of mourners that turned up to pay their last respect to Col Kiwanuka was a testimony to the realization and achievement of the deceased as an individual and people's appreciation and acknowledgment of his contribution to the socio-economic transformation of Uganda.

"Soldiers were not buried like this before, they would either die in exile, rot off in prisons or die in the bushes as insurgents fight a sitting government. All this changed in 1986 after the sacrifice of the Kiwanuka's and their likes in NRA. This is part of the fundamental change," Maj Gen Kiwanuka explained.

Col Kiwanuka who had an illustrious service in the army joined the liberation struggle on April 1, 1981 from Kufu, his home area. As a recruit who had wide knowledge on the area of operation, he would be sent to coordinate mobilizers for recruits, logistics and Intelligence collection. He later served as a platoon commander in Matayo Kyaligonza Mwanga unit also known as 'Black bomber'.

Ms Namawejje, the 80-year-old mother to the deceased thanked the UPDF for sending off her son decently.

"I was devastated with the news of my son death, but my spirit has been strengthened by your large presence and active participation in his decent send off. I'm now strong."

The children of the deceased led by Mirab Nambogga also thanked the UPDF for not abandoning their father during the time of need.

"We remain children of UPDF even after our Father's demise."

Col Richard Kiwanuka, together with his brother Col James Kasule and their sister Damalie Nakibirige all children of Namawejje Rosemary joined the liberation struggle in its infancy. Damalie passed on earlier leaving the two brothers in service. Kiwanuka was the first to join this inspiring his two siblings.