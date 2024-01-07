UPDF eulogizes pilot killed in army helicopter crash

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has eulogized Lt Allan Tukamuhabwa Kapando, one of the pilots who died in the January 2 army helicopter crash in Ntoroko District, as an “extraordinary serviceman.”

Two soldier occupants "died heroes" during the crash which also killed civilian John Mukidi after the gunship demolished his house, according to UPDF.

The Ugandan army says Lt Tukamuhabwa will be remembered for his role in the fight against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) militants in Eastern DR Congo.

“Lt Tukamuhabwa had done his basic flying course and had reached the peak of flying advanced combat helicopters (Cobra Squadron),” Entebbe Air Force Wing Commander Brig Gen Chris Kasaija told mourners at the pilot’s burial on Saturday.

"He did a good job and will always be remembered because he died in the line of duty. He will be missed and the UPDF - Air Force will stand with the family of the late Lt Allan in these trying moments,” he added.

Lt Tukamuhabwa’s burial was held in his ancestral Seeta Village in Kinuuka Sub-county, Bwamiramira Parish in Lyantonde District.

“He was a unique pilot, serious about his routine duties and every time he went to work, he expected positive results in addition to being committed towards his duty,” UPDF said.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) lawmaker James Kakooza commiserated with the family of deceased’s father James Rugazu, pledging to educate Lt Tukamuhabwa’s children.