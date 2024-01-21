UPDF, FARDC kill three ADF rebels, rescue eight in DR Congo

Three Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels were on Saturday killed in the ongoing Operation Shuuja, a joint mission led by the Uganda Peoples' Defense Forces (UPDF) and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) targeting the insurgents in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Additionally, eight individuals, including five children and three women, were successfully rescued from captivity during the operation, as reported by Major Bilal Katamba, the Public Information Officer of the UPDF Mountain Division and Operation Shuuja. These individuals were abducted during an ambush on a bus traveling from Kamanda to Beni on November 5, 2021, at Ndalya.

"The eight people that were rescued by our joint forces after the battle against the ADF on the West bank of River Lunah, in Matunguru Valley, North East of Maitatu, Irumu territory, Ituri Province in Eastern DRC, are all with us now and receiving treatment," Major Katamba stated.

The operation yielded additional successes, with the joint forces recovering an RPG bomb and various medicines utilised by the ADF rebels. Major Katamba confirmed that pursuit operations are ongoing to apprehend rebels still on the run, having been routed out of Mwalika Valley late last year.

In his security address on January 9, President Museveni urged the ADF rebels to surrender, noting that the UPDF would persist in their operations against them [ADF].

“I'm calling on the ADF to stop wasting time because there's no way they can survive. They don't know much about warfare, they don't know the capacity of the army. They have seen this, even yesterday we attacked them, and they will all perish,” Mr Museveni said.

On November 30, 2021, Uganda entered the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) following approval from President Felix Tshisekedi to conduct a joint operation with the Congolese army, FARDC.

Operation Shuuja, initiated on November 30, 2021, following approval from President Felix Tshisekedi, marked its second anniversary on November 30, 2023.

Headquartered in sector four at Luna in the Ituri province, the operation has significantly impacted the fight against ADF rebels, resulting in the elimination of hundreds of them.