UPDF, FARDC operation kills 27 ADF rebels, rescues 40 civilians in eastern DRC

The joint operation between the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) and the Congolese army (FARDC) under Operation Shujaa, operating in eastern DR Congo, reported the killing of 27 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels on Monday and the rescue of 40 civilians during firefighting with the rebel group.

According to Maj. Bilal Katamba, the spokesperson for the UPDF Mountain Division and Operation Shujaa, the fight occurred in Biakato, Mambasa Territory, about 67 kilometers northwest of Beni in Ituri Province.

In a statement released on September 24, he said, "The fighting on Monday [September 23] also led to the recovery of nine firearms, including eight submachine guns (SMGs) and one PKM, six walkie-talkies, several rounds of ammunition, magazines, and other items such as human medicines,” The statement reads apart.

In addition to the rebels killed, he said other ADF fighters were wounded in the confrontation. One soldier under the joint operation was injured but is currently receiving treatment alongside the rescued civilians at the UPDF Mountain Infantry Division Hospital.

"The commander of UPDF Operation Shujaa flew to Biakato to evacuate the rescued civilians, congratulate the troops, and boost morale. Maj. Gen. Richard Otto, commander of the operation, received an overwhelming welcome from the people of Biakato, who thanked the joint forces for protecting them," Katamba said.

Out of the 40 civilians rescued, 19 are Ugandans from different districts, including Kyazanga, Mayuge, Nyanama, and Magamaga.

"The hunt for the terrorists linked to ISIS and affiliated with the Islamic State of Central Africa Province (ISCAP) continues as the joint forces aim to deliver a final blow to the ADF, which has been terrorizing the population," Maj. Katamba said.

On September 8, the joint UPDF and FARDC forces rescued women and children from ADF captivity during a confrontation at River Asefu in North Kivu Province.

He said during the rescue, two women were injured and were airlifted to the UPDF Muhoti Military Barracks in Fort Portal for specialized medical care, alongside malnourished children.

“Among the rescued individuals was 32-year-old Atukwase Katushabe Jamilah, who had been recruited into rebel activities in 2008 from Nabweru Division, Wakiso District. Jamilah had been forcibly married to multiple ADF commanders and was reunited with her six-year-old daughter Rahima during the operation," Katamba revealed.