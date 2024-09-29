UPDF fences off land for multi-billion National Military museum

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) has begun fencing off the land designated for the National Military Museum project in preparation for construction.

The UPDF has secured a total of 24.3 acres near the River Katonga Bridge on the Kampala-Masaka highway in Ggolo Sub-County, Mpigi District, for this multibillion-shilling historical facility.

The project had previously stalled due to delayed funding and challenges in acquiring sufficient land. Initially, the UPDF had only two acres, but the need for more space prompted the government to purchase additional land.

According to Col Deo Akiiki, the UPDF deputy public information officer, all affected persons have been fully compensated, and construction will commence soon.

“Everyone has been compensated and vacated the land. The Special Forces Command (SFC) Engineering Regiment has started constructing the perimeter wall around the entire site in preparation for the actual building,” he stated during an interview on Saturday.

Col Akiiki also revealed that the total cost of the project will amount to Shs 65 billion, rather than the previously projected Shs 110 billion. “So far, Shs 5 billion has been secured for the commencement of the project in the 2024/25 financial year,” he added.

The museum will feature a collection of military regalia and narratives from National Resistance Army (NRA) and UPDF veterans, as directed by President Museveni.

To oversee the project, a new committee has been appointed, led by Gen. Moses Rwakitarate, with Maj. J.W. Maruti as the project coordinator and Lt. Col. Eng. Robert Chabo serving as the project engineer, among others.

Background

The late Gen. Pecos Kuteesa, the first chairperson of the steering committee for the museum's construction, chose Katonga as the site to commemorate a pivotal location where NRA rebels fought a fierce battle for victory. In September 1985, Katonga Bridge was a battleground between Uganda Liberation Army (UNLA) soldiers and NRA rebels as the latter attempted to advance toward Kampala from Masaka.

The fighting at the bridge lasted four months and is regarded as one of the bloodiest confrontations in Uganda’s military history.

The capture of the bridge facilitated the NRA’s eventual assault on Kampala. During the 1979 liberation war that overthrew former

President Idi Amin Dada, many Libyan soldiers fighting alongside the Uganda Army (UA) were killed at the same bridge. This loss significantly weakened the UA, contributing to Amin’s downfall. To honor the fallen Libyan soldiers, the government erected a billboard featuring photos of both President Museveni and the late Libyan leader Col. Muammar Gaddafi at the site.