UPDF gets praise, bomb attacks on churches foiled

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) aviation unit has been credited as a game changer in the fight against Somali al-Shabaab insurgents, three years since it was deployed in Somalia.

Brig Gen Peter Gaetano Omola, the sector one commander, while presiding over the handover of the office of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia Aviation Unit from Brig Gen Ham Atwooki Kaija to Col George Buga Andruga, said the aircraft at their disposal have saved lives.

“We have had a good working relationship with the Aviation Unit and the aviation utilities have been a game changer, without them we would not have been where we are now,” said Brig Gen Omola in a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs last Friday.

The UPDF deployed several types of aircraft, including helicopters and aero planes, in Somalia for three years. The helicopters have been used to attack al-Shabaab fighters, transport logistical materials and also evacuate personnel.

Helicopters were critical in the delivery of materials for students sitting their final examinations.

Brig Gen Omola said the aviation utilities have protected the troops of the ground from the elements of al-Shabaab.

“Your sacrifice, bravery, determination and teamwork have guaranteed our survivability as well as degrading Al shabaab,” Brig Gen Omola said.

He told Col Andruga, the incoming aviation unit commander, to entrench teamwork and consult widely from his colleagues from different sectors while executing his tasks.

“You have heard how these people have been working. With the wealth of experience you have in this field I am looking forward to working with you. In the military, teamwork is paramount. I assure you of my support to carry out your tasks. There are a lot of challenges but the job is doable,” Brig Gen Omola said.

Brig Kaija said UPDF aircraft “have managed to save lives of our own, friendly forces as well as put out of action many Al shabaab and destroy their weaponry.”

Col Andruga said he would work diligently with high spirit to keep the standard his predecessor maintained.

As the ATMIS continues the withdrawal of troops and hands over the bases to the Somalia security forces as per the United Nations Security Council resolution, aviation is key to ensuring that the insurgents don’t exploit the gaps to carry out attacks.

Meanwhile, UPDF jets bombed four areas in the eastern DR Congo where they suspected Allied Democratic Forces had camps on Saturday.

President Museveni said: “These points were at: 72kms, 120kms, 69kms and 130kms from the border on the Bundibugyo-Semiliki side. It seems quite a number of terrorists were killed.”

President Museveni’s statement came two days after a suspected ADF group ambushed a truck carrying onions to Mpondwe border. Two occupants in the truck were killed while another was injured. One person is still missing.

Last evening, the head of State released a statement, revealing how the police had foiled two bombs in churches in Kibbi, and Butambala.