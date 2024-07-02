UPDF hands over Bariire base as Somalia troop drawdown begins

The back-and-forth battle over Bariire Forward Operating Base in Somalia has continued to play out, with the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) handing over the base to the Somali National Army, for the third time after they recaptured it from the Al-Shabaab militants.

The Ugandan contingent of African Union troops first wrested the agriculturally rich region in lower Shabelle from the militants in 2017 and thereafter, handed it over to the Somali National Army. However, Al-Shabaab recaptured the area in 2019, forcing the UPDF to intervene and kick them out again in 2020. The Ugandan contingent then handed it back to the Somali forces but the area was again overrun by the Al-Shabaab in 2021.

The UPDF came to the rescue again in 2022, driving out the terrorists but when they wanted to hand over the base to the Somali forces, the president of Somalia requested the Ugandan army to keep the base, which they finally handed over last week.

However, Major Muhudjin Ahmed, the deputy chief operations officer of the Somalia National Army, said this time round, they are ready to defend the base from any planned terrorist attack.

“We are prepared for them. We have been better trained and have enough equipment and the terrorists will not want to risk that,” he said, adding that “With support from the Ugandan forces, we are never afraid of anybody.”

He, however, said the Somali forces still need the support of the UPDF to completely flush out the militants from the country.

“We still appeal to our Ugandan friends not to abandon us but always help when we call on them. Al-Shabaab is still a big threat to this country and, therefore, we need everyone’s support,” he said.

Col Suleiman Ibrahim, representing the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Deputy Force Commander for Support and Logistics, said the Somali National Army is capable of defending Bariire Forward Operating Base from Al-Shabaab militants.

He, however, said ATMIS is ready to help when called upon.

“ATMIS will continue to support the SNA when requested and I am confident that the SNA will continue to hold this position and ensure the safety and security of the inhabitants of Bariire town,” Col Ibrahim said.

Brig Anthony Lukwago Mbusi, the Sector One commander of Ugandan forces in Somalia, said the handover marked the renewed faith in the Somali army that they can take charge of their security.

“I hope that at this time we have trained the Somali forces and I do hope that they will be able to defend effectively, defend this location and the population that we have been guarding in this position,” he said.

Brig Mbusi said UPDF has worked with the Somali forces and has been mentoring them, adding that they should continue supporting and coordinating with the civil population as a key component in the war against Al-Shabaab.

“Otherwise, if they don’t go with the civilian population, Al-Shabaab will take them away. And yet, there have been good people that we have worked with. So I hope that they have listened to my words and they are ready to work with them,” he said.

He added that many Somalis have taken up the security of their country and have joined armed forces. He advised them not to relax and give the Al-Shabaab a chance to reorganise.

“I was also pleased when I saw the number that has come in to take over the position. So it gives me the courage that I’m leaving back a force that will be able to man this place. I know the Al-Shabaab will want to take over the position, but I hope they won’t, though I say to them that we are just a stone’s throw away from here and that we can always come back in case of anything,” Brig Mbusi said.

“You saw the helicopters, the attack helicopters, and the other utility helicopters, hovering and we think that once we are called upon to support and supplement their security, we will always be available,” he added.

ATMIS started the drawdown of its forces from Somalia last year and by the end of this year, the drawdown is expected to be completed. In the ongoing force drawdown, at least 2,000 forces are supposed to be relieved of their duties in Somalia. Uganda will pull back 420 of its forces.

Sticking to plan

Brig Mbusi said while the locals wanted the forces to remain around, the time has come for them to leave.

“UPDF of Sector One has held control of this FOB for quite a bit longer than it was anticipated. I also want to say that this transfer is not just a transfer of physical assets, but it symbolises the progress we have made together in our shared mission. The progress and everything that we have made together reflects a growing capability and readiness of the Somali National Army to take full responsibility for the security and defence of their nation,” he said.

He said save for Bariire which has been overrun three times by the Al-Shabaab, the rest of the places handed over to the Somali forces have largely remained intact.

“That means the soldiers, the forces that took over, have firmly held the position that they took over and therefore we believe that even this particular one, this time we believe this maybe, it is the last handover, that you will firmly hold this position,” he said.

Lt Col David Watassa, the Sector One operations officer, said Bariire base has changed hands between the UPDF contingent and the Al-Shabaab for much of the time since 2017.

“So this FOB is strategically important to both the Federal Government of Somalia, to our main supply route, and also a route to rich agriculture farmland of lower Shabelle region,” he said.

He added that while the security situation is calm, it remains unpredictable as Al-Shabaab continues to pose a threat.

“Al-Shabaab conducts hostile surveillance currently using technical gadgets like drones, carrying out ambushes, and emplacement of IEDs as their weapon of choice. They normally infiltrate this area in smaller groups of five to 10, but they can mobilise to carry out a complex attack,” he said.

He, however, said there are some operational challenges that DCFOP encountered, one of them being the bad roads due to the heavy rains in the area, which makes the mobility of goods and services difficult.

“The threat of IED remains a big challenge, and also Al-Shabaab in general remains a big challenge and poses insecurity to the local population,” he said.

Maj Gen Marius Ndendabanka, the acting force commander of the ATMIS, said the Somali National Army has demonstrated enhanced capacity by holding FOBs that were handed over to them under the first and second phase of the troop drawdown.

Maj Gen Ndendabanka, who is from Burundi, said in June 2023, the ATMIS successfully handed over six FOBs, with one being closed and in January 2024, they again handed over seven FOBs while two were closed.

“Of significance on December 17-18, 2023 the Force handed over FOBs at Villa Somalia and Parliament. This was a major milestone representing the resurgence of Somalia security forces (SSF) capability and authority after 17 years,” he said.

He added that Somali security forces have been successfully mentored in combat operations and can now conduct independent operations.

Taking on roles

“Considering this, in the past year, about 41 percent of the shaping and clearance operations were executed jointly with the SSF. Currently, the SSF is conducting independent operations in the region, Lower Shebelle, Middle Shebelle, and Galudug. Moreover over 15,000 SSF have been generated, trained, and equipped,” he said.

Gen Ndendabanka, however, said more forces need to be trained and adequately equipped in readiness to eventually take over from ATMIS.

“That said, the UN Security Council’s historic decision to lift the arms embargo on Somalia, (Resolution 2714) on December 1, 2023, marks a pivotal step in bolstering Somalia’s security and in facilitating the transition to Somalia-led security,” he said.

He said while the ATMIS force and partners have managed to reduce the capabilities and effectiveness of the Al-Shabab to launch and sustain operations, subduing Al-Shabab will require a more comprehensive and long-lasting effort to neutralise the group’s threat.