UPDF hands over Private Sabiiti’s body to family

The family of Private Wilson Sabiiti has finally received his body for burial after three weeks of waiting.

The body was handed over to the family in in Mubali Village, Kijura Town Council in Kabarole District on Tuesday at 5:00am by the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF).

On May 2, Pte Sabiiti shot dead State minister for Labour Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola before taking his own life.

Col Engola was buried on May 13 but the UPDF held onto Sabiiti’s remains until today. The family had been on tenterhooks since his death as there was never any communication from UPDF.

In an interview with this publication a week ago, Ms Olivia Musiimenta, the sister of the deceased, said they constructed the grave after watching a story on NTV Uganda where the army said they would transport the deceased’s remains to the home but would not help in the burial arrangements.

“Our hope was that after the burial of the minister, the next step was to release his body, we told local people to start digging the grave but up to now, we are stuck; we don’t know when we shall get it,” she said.

The deceased’s mother, Ms Uwezeyi Keduresi, told this publication in a recent interview that she had only received a phone call the day her son died from an unknown UPDF officer who was informing her of the demise. She said it was traumatizing for her to see her son’s empty grave in the compound every morning.