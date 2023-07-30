UPDF helicopter crash lands in Karamoja

The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) helicopter, belonging to Air forces crashed landed in Karamoja on July 29, the army spokesperson has said.

Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the UPDF spokesperson person said the helicopter, MI 24 (Gun Ship), Reg No. AF 822 crash landed while on routine operations in Karamoja Sub region, under 3 division area of responsibility.

"The incident happened at Nadiket village, located 5.3km West of Moroto barracks, Loptuk Sub County in Moroto district," Brig Gen Kulayigye said in the Sunday statement.

"The pilot and all the three air crews who were on board are safe. The scene has been secured for further management," he added.

He further noted that the technical team of UPDF Air Force experts are investigating to establish the cause and circumstances that led to the crash landing of the aircraft.

"UPDF leadership in the region would like to appeal to the members of the surrounding community to desist from accessing the scene of the crash landing," he noted.

Previous incidents have been mainly linked to bad mechanical conditions of the aircraft as well as bad weather conditions.

Previous incidents

In September 2022, unspecified number of UPDF soldiers were feared dead after the Army's Mi-17 helicopter crashed in eastern DR Congo.

On September 24, 2022, UPDF's MI- 24 Gunship crashed near Saaka Airfield in Fort Portal city, Kabalore district in Western Uganda, no deaths were recorded.