UPDF intelligence officer killed, dumped in Oyam swamp 

Police in Oyam District, northern Uganda are investigating circumstances under which a Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) officer was killed and his body dumped in a swamp near his home at Onea Village, Kamdini Sub-county.

Police identified the deceased as Vincent Olanya, a UPDF intelligence officer who has also been serving as an LCIII chairperson, representing Juma Parish at Kamdini Sub-county council, Oyam District.

According to residents, Olanya’s car was found abandoned about 100 metres away from his home after he was killed on Saturday.

One of the residents, Mr Denis Gony said Olanya’s body was discovered on Sunday morning by a boda boda rider.

“The area councilor for Kamdini Sub-county was discovered dead and the cause of his death is still unknown. The body was discovered at Onea Swamp near Nora Trading Centre,” he said.

Mr Terence Omonya, Kamdini LC3 chairman, suspected that Olanya could have been killed by strangulation.

“His neck was broken and blood was oozing from the ears,” he said.

The Oyam District Police Commander, Mr Innocent Mubangizi, said they are probing the case as they search for Olanya’s killers.