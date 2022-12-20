UPDF intercepts another group of ADF rebels in Ntoroko

The Uganda Peoples Defense Force on Tuesday morning intercepted a group of ADF rebels in Kyapa village, in Bweramule Sub County, Ntoroko District who were part of last week’s group that attacked the district.

The 8th Mountain Division Battalion Commander, Lt Col Saul Nimbimanya, told the Monitor that it’s not true that a new group of ADF rebels have crossed into the district, but part of the group that attacked last week on Tuesday.

“On Tuesday morning, the soldiers were coming from night patrol around Kyapa area, they intercepted the ADF rebels who had stolen a goat from one of the locals and they were cooking it from one of the deserted houses. The soldiers started shooting at them and ran away into a swamp near River Semliki and we are still following them,” he said.

Last Tuesday, a group of about 40 ADF rebels from DR Congo crossed River Semliki and attacked villages in Bweramule Sub County, Ntoroko District before UPDF soldiers intercepted them.

One UPDF soldier and a civilian died in the fire exchange, while the other two locals sustained critical injuries. The UPDF soldiers managed to kill 21 ADF rebels and arrested 15, according to Lt Col Nimbimanya.

Mr Edison Balinda, a resident of Kayaja village, said on Tuesday that together with UPDF soldiers they were coming from River Semliki at the border of Uganda and DR Congo where they had spent a night patrolling and saw ADF rebels cooking meat.

“As we talk now, our UPDF soldiers are fighting with the rebels, some of the rebels have entered the Kyapa swamp, and our local people are now in fear again,” he said.

The Bweramule Sub County chairman, Mr Onan Bagonza said that following the Tuesday morning fighting, some of local residents who had returned home have again started fleeing their homes heading to Rwebisengo.

“What we are not sure of is whether these ADF rebels were among those that had crossed last week on Tuesday and survived or it’s a new group of rebels that crossed again, we shall try to find out but fighting is on now,” he said.

The Ntoroko RDC, Maj (Rtd) Edward Jones Mugabirwe, said on Monday evening that they got intelligence information that some ADF rebels were trying to cross from DR Congo and on Tuesday morning when UPDF soldiers were taking positions, they intercepted some rebels.