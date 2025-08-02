UPDF intercepts firearm smugglers at Uganda–South Sudan border

Ugandan security forces have arrested two men in Lamwo District for allegedly attempting to smuggle a firearm into South Sudan through an ungazetted border point.

The suspects, Isaac Okunga, 27, a resident of Akor Village in Lira District, and Gabriel Lokoroma, a resident of Pobel Village in Lamwo Town Council, were intercepted by the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) at around 10:00 am on Friday at Waligo Checkpoint, located along the Uganda–South Sudan border.

Okunga was reportedly found in possession of a Sub-Machine Gun (SMG) with serial number 25456 and a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition.

“The primary suspect, identified as Okunga Isaac, was found in possession of an illegal submachine gun with five rounds of ammunition,” said Capt. Edrin Mawanda, the UPDF 5th Division Public Information Officer, in a statement issued on Saturday.

The weapon was being transported on a red Bajaj Boxer motorcycle, registration number UEY 428G, which was being ridden by Lokoroma. Both men were detained at Bravo Battalion Headquarters in Ngomoromo, Lamwo District, and are awaiting transfer to police custody for further investigation and prosecution.

Lt Col Mubangizi Ipolito, Commander of the 1 DUMISHA Brigade, warned that individuals found in illegal possession of firearms would face prosecution. He commended security personnel for their vigilance and urged continued alertness to safeguard national borders.

The interception marks the second recovery of an illegal firearm by the UPDF in Lamwo in less than a month.

On July 8, UPDF troops arrested Charles Okot, 24, a resident of Irumo Village in Agoro Sub-county. Okot had reportedly been terrorising local residents for months and was apprehended during a night foot patrol by Alpha Battalion.

“On July 7, 2025, at approximately 2000hrs, UPDF forces from Alpha Battalion arrested one suspect identified as Charles Okot,” Capt Mawanda said.

Following his arrest, Okot led the army to a location where he had concealed weapons and other military gear.

“Upon interrogation on July 8, at around 1100hrs, the suspect led UPDF forces to the location where he had hidden a rifle and other military items,” Capt Mawanda added.

The recovered items included an SMG rifle No. 56-121201110, six rounds of ammunition, a bayonet, a UPDF T-shirt, and a military uniform resembling that of the South Sudanese People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF).

Lamwo District, which shares a porous border with South Sudan, has more than 20 ungazetted entry points. Security officials say these routes are frequently exploited by criminals involved in arms trafficking and other cross-border crimes.

“The presence of illegal firearms remains a serious threat to peace and security,” said Lamwo Resident District Commissioner William Komakech, who also heads the District Security Committee. He noted that some of the smuggled weapons have been used in cattle raids and other criminal activity.

Security forces say joint operations have made significant progress in disrupting arms trafficking networks and ensuring stability along the northern border.