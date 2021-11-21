Prime

UPDF kill nine suspected cattle rustlers in Karamoja

UPDF soldiers aboard the pembe truck headed to Moroto District in October 2021. PHOTO/STEVEN ARIONG
 

By  Steven Ariong

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Security operatives in the area have also arrested another 24 cattle rustlers in the previous week.

At least nine suspected cattle rustlers have been killed during direct fire exchanges with the army and police in Karamoja region.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.