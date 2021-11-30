UPDF launches airstrike against ADF camps in DRC

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) Tuesday launched an air and artillery strike against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) camps in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF spokesperson, confirmed that attack was jointly done with their counterparts in DR Congo.

“This morning, we have launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies,” she tweeted.

The Democratic Republic Congo government spokesman Patrick Muyaya said the strikes came from the Ugandan side.

“As announced, the targeted and concerted actions with the Ugandan army started today with airstrikes and artillery fire from Uganda on the positions of ADF terrorists in the DRC,” Mr Muyaya tweeted Tuesday morning.

Sources in Eastern DRC said the attacks were near Nobili and Kamango towns in DRC near Uganda border.

The number of rebels killed in the attack is yet to be ascertained.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Mr Henry Okello Oryem, said during KFM’s Hot Seat programme on Monday that the operations against ADF would be surgical.

“One thing I can assure you is, it will be effective and precise,” Mr Oryem said.

“The ADF will not be there to tell the story but those who will do the mop-up later will tell you the story of a job well done by the UPDF after we have finished with them,” he added.

The Daily Monitor reported last week that Uganda was rallying the international community and the DRC government to allow it to cross the border in pursuit of ADF rebels, whom it blames for a series of recent deadly terror attacks including recent twin bombing the capital, Kampala.

At least 10 people were killed in four separate improvised explosive device blasts within the last month.

Last week Mr Oryem explained the delay in carrying out retaliatory attacks on the alleged perpetrators in ADF.

“You need legitimacy. You cannot just rush into someone's land. However, we have the right to hot pursuit and self-defence,” he said.

“This is because the last time Uganda went there (invaded DRC), [it was] accused of plunder and the case is still in court. This time we don’t want to do things where they accuse us of such.”

Mr Oryem said yesterday that the UPDF would ensure minimal casualties of children and women, who are within the ADF ranks, once it crosses the border.

He revealed that earlier this month the DRC’s Foreign Affairs Minister and senior military officials visited Kampala to discuss removing children from the ADF ranks in order to deradicalise them.

Mr Oryem said the DRC leadership had obtained enough evidence gathered within a few weeks about ADF’s recruitment and radicalisation, as well as the dangers of allowing it to continue operating in the east of the country.