Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF spokesperson, confirmed that attack was jointly done with their counterparts in DR Congo. PHOTO | FILE

UPDF launches airstrike against ADF camps in DRC

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The Daily Monitor reported last week that Uganda was rallying the international community and the DRC government to allow it to cross the border in pursuit of ADF rebels, whom it blames for a series of recent deadly terror attacks including recent twin bombing the capital, Kampala. 
  • At least 10 people were killed in four separate improvised explosive device blasts within the last month.

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) Tuesday launched an air and artillery strike against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) camps in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

