UPDF launches massive tree planting campaign in eastern DR Congo

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) deployed in North Kivu in the Democratic Republic of Congo under the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF), has launched a tree-planting campaign to combat environmental degradation and climate change in the area.

The spokesman for the UPDF contingent under the EACRF in the Rutshuru area of North Kivu province, Capt Hassan Kato on Tuesday said that the tree planting campaign was flagged off by the contingent commander Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba and their target is to plant assorted 300,000 tree species.

“The tree planting campaign was launched at the UPDF Contingent headquarters in Nyongera, Kiwanja in the Rutshuru area and will be rolled out to the entire UPDF areas of responsibility like Bunagana, Tshengerero and Mabenga,” he said.

Col Hyeroba said that the exercise is one of UPDF’s domestic traditions of keeping the environment green and free from degradation.

“The tree planting drive follows concerns about the rampant degradation of land covers in the UPDF areas of responsibility and its surroundings. It is therefore a concern to EACRF that we preserve the ecosystem so as to address the predicaments of global warming’s effects and to promote the betterment of climate in the region,” he said.

The UPDF in April this year deployed about 5,000 soldiers for a peace mission in North Kivu province through the Bunagana border town in Kisoro District following the armed conflict between the M23 rebels and the Congolese government.