UPDF Major arrested over shooting of traffic officer

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces have arrested an officer, who allegedly led an operation in which a traffic police officer was shot.

Maj Alpha Okui is said to have led the operation in which PC Robert Mukebezi was shot by Corporal Bashir Mango Babangida on Sunday morning.

The bullet damaged the artery in his leg prompting medical experts to amputate it.

The acting UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, confirmed the arrest of Maj Okui, who led soldiers from Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence to recover a wreckage of a military vehicle that knocked a signpost at Kobil in Ntinda, Kampala.

“We have also recovered the gun which was used and it has been exhibited. The vehicle, which was being towed, has also been exhibited,” Lt Col Kakurungu said.

After the Sunday morning accident, PC Mukebezi was sent to tow the vehicle. However, he was intercepted by soldiers driving a military double cabin pick-up truck who briefly quizzed him on where he was towing the car to.

One of the soldiers shot Mukebezi in the leg and abandoned him on the road, where well wishers found him and took him to hospital.

Later, PC Mukebezi told his father Moses Mukebezi that during the incident, Maj Okui ordered a soldier to shoot him in the head.

Police and the army are investigating attempted murder charges against the shooters.

Lt Col Kakurungu said they had got good leads to the suspect on the run.

He said they visited the victim in hospital and assured him that justice would be done and the military institution would facilitate his treatment and recovery process.

“I visited him. The assistant deputy head of CMI also visited him. We condemn the actions of the soldier. We are with him (PC Mukebezi) in spirit. Our facility in Mubende produces artificial limbs. We have assured him that the military will get him one after he has recovered,” he said.

On Wednesday, PC Mukebezi’s father Moses Mukebezi said he was worried that his son would be discharged from police because of his disabilities.