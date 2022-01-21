UPDF Major arrested over shooting of traffic officer

Police Constable Robert Mukebezi at Victoria Hospital. PHOTO/STEPHEN OTAGE

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • The acting UPDF spokesperson, Lt Col Ronald Kakurungu, said they got good leads to the suspect on the run. 

  • Maj Alpha Okui is said to have led the operation in which PC Robert Mukebezi was shot by Corporal Bashir Mango Babangida on Sunday morning.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces have arrested an officer, who  allegedly led an operation in which a traffic police officer was shot.
Maj Alpha Okui is said to have led the operation in which PC Robert Mukebezi was shot by Corporal Bashir Mango Babangida on Sunday morning. 
The bullet damaged the artery in his leg prompting medical experts to amputate it.

