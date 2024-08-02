UPDF now takes over Buddo shooting case

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has taken over investigations of two people killed during a robbery of 4.5kgs of gold at Nakasozi-Buddo on Masaka Road two weeks ago.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma confirmed that the police have handed over the case file to the army.

“We came to an understanding with the army for them to take over the case since it involved security personnel. We have also handed over the two suspects, who were in our custody to them,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Kituuma said yesterday.

Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye, the Director of Defence Public Information in Uganda, said the case was handed over because the deceased was a UPDF deserter while the personnel involved in the shooting is their soldier.

“It was handed over to us two days ago,” Brig Gen Kulayigye said.

Brig Gen Kulayigye said they have kick started the investigations, but it was too early to get progress about the case.

The incident began on July 23, when a Ugandan military diplomat sent his brother and an armed UPDF driver Daniel Okiror in a Toyota Progress, to Mpondwe, a DR Congo border town in Kasese District to pick up a 4.5kg gold consignment.

On their return journey, at Kasese Town, the diplomat’s team picked a sister. When the trio reached Mpigi District, they were intercepted by a Toyota Mark X, occupied by four armed men dressed in UPDF uniforms on pretext that they were carrying out an investigation.

The four instead kidnapped the three victims. In the process, the brother of the military diplomat escaped. He then contacted his brother, who alerted Defence Intelligence and Security (DIS) to rescue his driver.

At Nakasozi-Buddo, amidst traffic, Cpl Okiror seized an opportunity to retrieve his pistol, which the kidnappers had taken from him. In the scuffle, he shot dead the suspect Pte Lawrence Ekirap, driving him. Two other discharged bullets hit a passer-by, Erazara Nalumansi, 50.

The police arrested two suspects, while one remains at large.

Initial clashes

Initially, the UPDF denied any connection to Pte Lawrence Ekirap, with Major Charles Kabona, spokesperson for the First Division, stating that the deceased had deserted the army in May.

The UPDF later requested the police to transfer the investigation to them, a request the police initially declined.

A source, who requested anonymity, revealed that the police considered the case a civil homicide matter and criticized the army for initially denying that the suspect was one of their personnel. The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) later called for the case file from the Kampala Metropolitan Police for better management. Eventually, the UPDF took control of the investigation.

Police spokesperson Rusoke Kituuma stated that any future updates on the case should be obtained from the UPDF leadership.