UPDF officer gunned down in Luweero

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) in collaboration with the Police are investigating circumstances under which a UPDF officer at the rank of Major was gunned down and his riffle taken by the suspected assailants at Masinga village in Kikyusa Subcounty on Sunday night.

Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF Spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Monitor the unfortunate incident but said investigations are on going to have the details surrounding the death of the officer ascertained.

“We have received the information and investigations are ongoing. I do not have the details here but will get back to you after getting the necessary information,” Brig Byekwaso said briefly on Monday.

Meanwhile sources from Kikyusa Subcounty where the deceased has been a resident confirmed to the Daily Monitor that Maj Noel Mwesigye was gunned down at about 9:30 pm on Sunday as he entered his house at Masinga village in Kyampologoma parish, Kikyusa Subcounty.

The residents claim the assailants are suspected to have been trailing him and opened fire as soon as he opened the door to his house taking away his Pistol. They were riding on a motorcycle, the residents at Masinga village clamed.

“We heard gunshots from the direction of Afande Noel Mwesigyes’ home. We could not rush to the scene because it was at night and could not ascertain the cause of the gunshots,” Mr Fred Ssemwanga, a resident of Masinga village claimed in a brief interview.

Kikyusa Subcounty Local Council 3 Chairperson Mr Abubakar Ssematimba confirmed to the Daily Monitor that the deceased was well known to him since he was a resident but did not have details regarding the particular place where he is attached although the body was taken to Bombo Military Hospital.

We also got information that the suspected assailants robbed Shs450, 000 from a coffee dealer at Kyakatura village shortly after shooting dead the UPDF officer. The Coffee dealer has been identified as Rajab Sseruuma.

“Sseruma was put at gun point and asked to handover the money by two men that were riding on a motorcycle. This was at Kyakatura village in Kikyusa Town Council and shortly after the shooting to death of the UPDF officer. We cannot explain the motive of the suspected assailants,” Ssematimba the Kikyusa Subcounty LCIII Chairperson explained.

