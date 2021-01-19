UPDF officer gunned down in Luweero, assailants take his gun

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

LUWEERO. The UPDF in collaboration with the police are investigating the killing of a UPDF officer at Masinga village, Kikyusa, Luweero District.

“We have received the information and investigations are ongoing. I do not have the details here but will get back to you after getting the necessary information,” Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the UPDF Spokesperson, said on Monday.

Sources from the village where the deceased lived confirmed to the Daily Monitor that Maj. Noel Mwesigye was gunned down at about 9:30 pm on Sunday as he entered his house.

The residents claim the assailants are suspected to have trailed him and shot him before taking his pistol.

They were travelling on a motorcycle, according to some residents.

“We heard gunshots from the direction of Afande Noel Mwesigye’s home. We could not rush to the scene because it was at late at night,” Mr Fred Ssemwanga, a resident of Masinga village said.

Kikyusa Sub county chairperson, Mr Abubakar Ssematimba said the body was taken to Bombo Military Hospital.

There are reports that the suspected assailants stole Shs450, 000 from a coffee dealer at Kyakatura village shortly after killing Maj. Mwesigye.

The coffee dealer has been identified as Mr Rajab Sseruuma.

