UPDF officer killed during Lake Kyoga anti-illegal fishing operation

A Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) Fisheries Protection Unit (FPU) officer has been allegedly killed by fishermen during an operation targeting illegal fishing activities on Lake Kyoga.

The deceased, Private Bedwin Mugisha Oyat, was a resident of Payuta Village in Awach Sub-county, Gulu District. He was attached to the Namasale detachment and was involved in an operation cracking down on illegal fishing gear in the waters between Bukungu in Buyende District and Namasale in Amolatar District.

According to Lt Reuben Ndifula, the spokesperson for the Fisheries Protection Unit, the officer is suspected to have been struck from behind with an oar by one of the suspects arrested for using illegal gear and possessing immature fish.

"We suspect he was hit by one of the two suspects using an oar from the back and eventually thrown into the waters," Lt Ndifula said. "We are doing everything possible to have them arrested and arraigned before courts of law to answer murder-related charges."

He also warned fishermen against attacking soldiers and urged them to abide by the law.

"Much as we have sensitized them about the FPU Act, a tendency of fishermen fighting soldiers has cropped up, especially on Lake Kyoga's waters," he said.

Ms Agnes Akello, Chairperson of Biko Landing Site in Amolatar District, described the late officer as a loyal and dedicated serviceman.

"These people should be traced carefully and brought to book," she said. "It's really unfortunate that the man was killed while on duty."

Private Oyat’s body was recovered from the lake and handed over to his family for burial.

The UPDF’s Fisheries Protection Unit has been carrying out operations on Uganda’s water bodies since 2017 to enforce regulations aimed at curbing illegal fishing. The deployment was spearheaded by President Museveni to prevent fish depletion and improve the country’s fish export earnings.

The officer’s death comes amid growing tensions between fishermen and the FPU, which has faced repeated allegations of brutality and is now subject to calls for a complete withdrawal from Uganda's water bodies.