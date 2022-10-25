UPDF officer remanded over murder of his wife 

The Makindye-based Court Martial has charged and remanded Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officer over the alleged murder of his wife.

Maj Gordon Joel Atwebembeire,47, a senior officer of regular forces of UPDF and a resident of UMA Kabamba Barracks in Mubende District attached as OC SIB, a person subject to military law has been arraigned before Brigadier Freeman Robert Mugabe where he denied the charge.

Prosecution led by Lt Col Raphael Mugisha, Lt Gift Mubehamwe, and Private Regina Nanzala contends that on or around October 6, 2022, while at Bayima Village in Nabintanga Sub County, Sembabule District with malice aforethought, Maj Atwebembeire unlawfully caused the death of his wife Marion Tukamuhebwa.

However, Maj Atwebembeire through his lawyer asked the court to exclude Lt Mubehamwe from prosecuting the case citing that he is related to him and most likely to be biased thus having an unfair trial.

In reply, Lt Col Mugisha objected to Maj Atwebembeire’s submissions citing that under the UPDF rules of procedure, an accused person cannot object to the decision of a Judge Advocate or a Prosecutor.

However, Judge Advocate Col Richard Tukacungurwa cited regulation 18 of the UPDF regulations which says that an accused can object to being tried by any of the members of the Court except the Judge Advocate and the Prosecutors.

Col Tukacungurwa advised the prosecution to exclude Lt Mubehamwe for a fair and free trial, adding that it will not affect the case since the prosecution team has many prosecutors.