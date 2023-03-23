UPDF pass out 12 attack helicopters pilots, 52 engineers

A total of 12 pilots for MI-28NE attack helicopters and 52 engineers have completed an eight months training course at Soroti Air Force Wing.

Lt Gen Charles Okidi, the Air Force Commander, who passed them out urged them to ensure the safety of the newly acquired strategic assets.

According to the statement issued by the Spokesperson of Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF), Felix Kulayigye, Lt Gen Okidi who represented the Chief of Defense Forces commended the trainees for the good discipline and resilience they exhibited since the training started. He applauded the pilots for their role in providing air power during operations.

“There is no doubt that the introduction of the attack helicopters into the battlefield changed the tides of war in Northern Uganda against the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) in favour of UPDF and continues to do so in the subsequent operations,” Lt Gen Okidi said.





He added: “With the acquisition of new Air assets, we are ready to serve our beloved country more in that (Air Force) capacity.”

Gen Okidi also noted that the Soroti Air Force Wing will soon be elevated to the level of managing the Eastern sector, Aviation deployment centre as well as dealing with the insecurity in the Karamoja region.

Lt Col Collins Nkwasibwe, the Soroti Air Force Wing commandant urged graduates to continuously train in order to achieve perfection and stay relevant to the institution.

“Training is a continuous process, perfection takes time, effort and determination. Therefore, in war prepare for peace and in peace prepare for war,” he said.

Before their pass out, the pilots started with a demonstration for the MI-28NE attack helicopters at Olilim demonstration grounds in Katakwi district.