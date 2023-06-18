UPDF passes out 131 cadre officers in Moroto

The Uganda people's Defence Forces (UPDF) has passed out 131 Cadres officers, first of the kind in the third Division base in Karamoja, Moroto District.

The cadres who were passed out on June 16 include 24 females and 107 males who successfully completed a three-month training on ideology and combat skills at Moroto Barracks.

Speaking during the pass out ceremony, the UPDF Chief political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Masiko, applauded the 3 Division leadership for embracing the training which he said is a big component for force's success.

"Training makes troops understand the dynamics and challenges of the world," he said.

Maj Gen Masiko encouraged Officers and Militants never to ignore trainings because it is a basis which has maintained UPDF as a formidable force.

He said that the trainees were taken through leadership skills, marksmanship, skills, tactics, dry drills and basic cadre development.

"Training should be taken seriously so that officers and militants can understand the dynamics and struggles of the world we are living in," Maj Gen Masiko said, further advising the graduands to embark on planning, saving and investing their finances for posterity.

He also highlighted the need for environmental security to maintain the eco system, in reference to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi’s launch of environment protection during the recent ideological evaluation and mobilisation of troops.

"Environment has been threatened and we must do things that support and protect our environment," Maj Gen Masiko emphasized.