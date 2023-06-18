UPDF passes out 131 cadre officers in Moroto
The Uganda people's Defence Forces (UPDF) has passed out 131 Cadres officers, first of the kind in the third Division base in Karamoja, Moroto District.
The cadres who were passed out on June 16 include 24 females and 107 males who successfully completed a three-month training on ideology and combat skills at Moroto Barracks.
Speaking during the pass out ceremony, the UPDF Chief political Commissar, Maj Gen Henry Masiko, applauded the 3 Division leadership for embracing the training which he said is a big component for force's success.
"Training makes troops understand the dynamics and challenges of the world," he said.
Maj Gen Masiko encouraged Officers and Militants never to ignore trainings because it is a basis which has maintained UPDF as a formidable force.
He said that the trainees were taken through leadership skills, marksmanship, skills, tactics, dry drills and basic cadre development.
"Training should be taken seriously so that officers and militants can understand the dynamics and struggles of the world we are living in," Maj Gen Masiko said, further advising the graduands to embark on planning, saving and investing their finances for posterity.
He also highlighted the need for environmental security to maintain the eco system, in reference to the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbadi’s launch of environment protection during the recent ideological evaluation and mobilisation of troops.
"Environment has been threatened and we must do things that support and protect our environment," Maj Gen Masiko emphasized.
The Deputy Commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, said: "UPDF is regarded as a professional army because of our ideological orientation and that's why we have been able to succeed not only in Uganda but also internationally."
"We want you to be disciplined cadres that are politically oriented and able to defend the country," Brig Gen Busizoori stressed.
The 3rd Division Operations and Training Officer (DOTO), Col JB Rukundo asserted that trainings are part and parcel of the UPDF doctrine and soldiers should embrace them holistically.
"All officers and men should be ideologically oriented and it’s against this background that we opened up a Cadre development course to enhance troops' skills and align their mindset," Col Rukundo highlighted.
"This is your profession and your career path. Therefore, I urge you to stay committed and remain focused because the sky is the limit," Col Rukundo pointed out.
The pass out was also attended by the 205 Ant Air Craft Brigade Commander, Col Robert Katanaka, together with the 3rd Guard Battalion Commanding Officer, Lt Col Swaib Musisi, among others.