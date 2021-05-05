UPDF pips 40 new generals

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

The UPDF yesterday decorated 40 senior officers as brigadiers and major generals following their promotion last week alongside 1,393 others.

The pipping ceremony was held at the army headquarters in Mbuya, a hilly Kampala outskirt, and was presided over by the State minister for Defence, Col (rtd) Charles Engola.

Now Brig Gen Agnes Musoke, the UPDF director for Women Affairs, was the only female officer among the 40 brigadiers and major generals. Her elevation brings to four the total number of female generals in Uganda’s military.

The officers were accompanied by their spouses who helped with affixing the new ranks to the uniforms of the promoted generals.

Thirty-three of the officers were moved from Colonel up by one rank to Brigadier or one-star general.

Seven moved one rank up from Brigadiers to Major Generals, leaving them with only the Lieutenant General rank to become full generals.

Gen David Muhoozi, the Chief of Defence Forces, thanked President Museveni, the commander-in-chief, for elevating the senior army officers.

The UPDF Promotions Board, he said, sat and promoted officers from different categories: senior category, national defence category, grade two staff college and those who sat and passed promotional examinations.

Also promoted were 2nd lieutenants who successfully completed their probation.

“That’s how [we] managed to promote more than 1,000 army officers,” Gen Muhoozi said.

He said the promotion comes with added responsibility for the individual officers, the UPDF and the country, and implored the newly-decorated officers to honour ranks.

Brig Keith Katungi, the commander of Military Police- after he was pipped on May 5. PHOTO/ABUBAKER LUBOWA

Minister Engola, who was representing his Defence counterpart, Mr Adolf Mwesige, tasked the officers joining the UPDF top brass to serve with determination to secure Uganda.

“Now that you have new ranks, you need to serve with loyalty, both the people of Uganda and the commander-in-chief,” he said.

Officers speak out

Brig Gen Agnes Musoke, who was the only female officer among the 40 brigadier and major generals. PHOTOS/ABUBAKER LUBOWA



A “… to get all these promotions, you need to keep discipline and work hard. I cannot thank the President enough. Only God can reward him because promoting me from private [through different ranks and now] to Brigadier General is not simple,” Brig Agnes Musoke, UPDF Director for Women Affairs

“Today I am so excited that I have been decorated with the rank of Major General. The UPDF and the appointing authority President Museveni after seeing our service, discipline considered us for the promotion. I am very happy,” Maj Gen Dick Olum Prit, Defence Attaché in Kinshasa

“I thank God for the gift of my life but this promotion has come as a blessing and I am going to double my work in Bunyoro because I have been there for three years. I really thank the President,” Brig Joram Kagyezi, OWC Coordinator In Bunyoro

“I am very happy today that I have been decorated with the rank of Major General. I want to thank God for the gift of my life, for our leader and Commander-in-Chief, General Yoweri Museveni. I will continue to be loyal to the people of Uganda and UPDF,” Maj Gen Micheal Ondoga, Defence Attaché to Saudi Arabia

