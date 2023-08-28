UPDF probes Nakapiripirit ambush, two killed

An inquiry into the circumstances that led to an ambush on the Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldiers in Nakapiripirit District, Karamoja Sub-Region has been launched.

The incident which left two UPDF Soldiers dead happened after armed Pokot reportedly ambushed troops of 51 Infantry Battalion who were tracking between 300-400 stolen heads of cattle from areas of Kobion in Loleng Sub-County in the same district.

Maj Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson, confirmed the incident, saying the soldiers were killed in an ambush in Molunyangai hill at night on August 26.

“As a result of a triple ambush to troops of 51 Infantry Battalion, our soldiers lost their lives in line of duty and one sustained injury. This particular incident and others before contravene the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Uganda and Kenya,” Maj Oware said over the weekend.

He identified one of the deceased as Lt John Ojur Ssentongo. Another deceased and injured soldier were not yet identified by press time.

Maj Oware appealed to the leadership in West Pokot County to identify the suspected criminals to bring them to book for justice.

He said the UPDF leadership in the region by order and obligation remains committed to conduct operations against all armed criminal elements from neighbouring countries, drive them away and possibly degrade their capabilities.