UPDF recover 2 guns, 33 head of cattle from Karimojong warriors

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) have recovered two guns and 33 head of cattle from armed warriors in Karamoja Sub-Region.

According to UPDF, a sub machine guns with seven live rounds of ammunition and another rifle with seven rounds of ammunition were forcefully recovered from Dodoth warriors and Jie warriors in Kaabong District.

"Today's arms and livestock scores bring a total of operation achievement to 776 guns, 4,817 live rounds of ammunition and over 34,000 livestock recovered and handed over to rightful owners since July 13, 2021, when Operation 'Usalama Kwa Wote' was launched at 3rd division headquarters, Moroto army barracks," the Commander of the UPDF 3rd division Brig Gen Joseph Balikudembe noted.

UPDF say Jie-armed warriors had stolen 33 head of cattle from the grazing area near Kaabong Prisons and headed towards Kakamar where the army’s 45 Infantry Battalion directed by Lt Col Gaston Mugarura intercepted them and decisively recovered all cows after a fruitful fire exchange.

Brig Gen Balikudembe added that a number of cattle thefts have been foiled and joint security forces remain committed to securing all the main supply routes to guarantee safe movement of persons and service delivery across the sub region.

He commended the tireless efforts from the joint security forces and key stakeholders for the strides so far achieved in creating conducive conditions towards socio-economic transformation of Karamoja Sub Region.

About the operation

The ongoing 'Usalama Kwa Wote' operation loosely translated as "Peace for All" aims at recovering illegal guns, stolen livestock, apprehend and prosecute armed cattle rustlers (warriors) in order to pacify Karamoja Sub region as well as maintain security in the neighboring sub regions of Acholi, Bugisu, Lango, Sebei and Teso.