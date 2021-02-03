UPDF recovers 214 animals

By Steven Ariong More by this Author

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldiers have recovered 214 head of cattle that the Kotido Jie warriors had raided from Moroto District on Monday.

An unspecified number of armed cattle rustlers attacked Kobebe grazing area, which has thousands of livestock for Matheniko of Moroto and Turkana.

Witnesses say the warriors drove away more than 700 head of cattle.

Upon receiving the information about the raid, the UPDF soldiers exchanged fire with the warriors for half an hour.

One UPDF soldier was injured and taken to Matany hospital.

Maj Peter Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson, told the media yesterday that a warrior was shot dead in Toro hills.

“Our forces deterred them from entering with the cows to Kotido, so they were cornered around Toro hills where they drove animals to hide. Our soldiers immediately surrounded the hill and engaged them. One of them was put out of action and two others were captured while others scattered in disarray,” he said.

Maj Mugisa said no gun was recovered.

He added that the suspects will be produced before the courts of law to answer to the charges of illegal possession of firearms.

Maj Mugisa assured residents that all the raided animals will be recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

He added that government is doing its best to ensure that Karamoja is a safe place.

