UPDF releases burial program of Gen Tumwine

The Uganda Peoples Defense Forces (UPDF) has finally released the official program for the sendoff of the fallen Gen Elly Tumwine.

Gen Tumwine died from lung cancer after over two weeks of treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya and his remains were returned home on Friday evening.

According to the press statement released on Saturday by Defence Spokesperson Brig Felix Kulayigye, there will be an official vigil at the residence of the deceased in Nakaseru on Sunday, August 28, and a requiem service at Kololo Independence grounds on Monday, August 29, starting at 10.OOAM.

“There will be an invitation for the category of mourners for the requiem service at Kololo. Those to be invited will be contacted by the directorate of protocol and will be required to undergo the Covid-19 tests at Kololo Independence grounds on Sunday,” part of the statement reads.

Gen Tumwine's body will not be taken to the House for public viewing despite being the longest serving army MP.