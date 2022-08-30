UPDF retires 260 senior officers

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) on Tuesday retired 260 senior officers at the Land Forces Headquarters in Bombo, Luweero District.

According to the UPDF Land Forces Camp Commandant Maj Gen Lucky Joseph Kidega, the retirees included 62 colonels, 65 Lt Colonels and 133 majors.

“You are retiring from active service but transitioning into members of the reserve force. Keep the discipline and remain law abiding Citizens. You are retiring at a time when the land forces is undergoing a process of renewal with many projects achieved,” said First Son and Land Forces Commander Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba who presided the event.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Col Sam Karogo Murali praised the UPDF management for enhancing the salary of soldiers.

“We are going home happy. The salary enhancement is not only for the good welfare but we shall settle and do some good work. We have served the Country and are among the lucky ones going home alive,” he said.

He added: “We are happy that we have served in a disciplined force admired beyond the Ugandan borders.”