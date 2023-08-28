UPDF retires 93 senior officers

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has retired 93 army officers. Of these, 17 were at the rank of Colonel, 13 Lt Colonel and 63 were at the rank of Major.

Speaking during the send-off ceremony at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs in Mbuya, Kampala, on Friday last week, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Peter Elwelu, asked retiring officers to remain good citizens.

He said while many people today join the army as an alternative for employment, the retiring officers made the sacrifice for their country.

“I want to thank you our dear comrades who are retiring today for the great job you have done for our country. You never joined the army to look for money, you joined as a calling. Today most of the people join the army while looking for jobs. That’s how we are getting wrong elements, the army has never been a job but a sacrifice,” he said.

Gen Elwelu, who represented the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Wilson Mbandi, added that it’s a dream for every soldiers to retire from the service honourably.

“As you go back home, go and serve yourselves. You have served the country enough, it’s now your time to serve yourself,” he added.

Col Christopher Bamanya, the most senior among the retired officers, thanked the Commander-in-Chief, Gen Yoweri Museveni, for his leadership.

Maj Wilson Mafabi, said since he has retired from the army, he is now aiming at other opportunities elsewhere in the world.

“I have served for 37 years and I have no injury on my body. I now just need to build from where I am for the next step,” he said.

Retired officers