UPDF’S stay in DR Congo 'strictly' limited, President Tshisekedi vows

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After 25 years of violence, he had put the eastern provinces of North Kivu and Ituri under a "state of siege" in May, when soldiers replaced civil servants in key positions.

Ugandan troops will spend no more time in the Democratic Republic of Congo helping to fight rebels than "strictly necessary", President Felix Tshisekedi pledged on Monday in an annual address on the state of the nation.
The two neighbouring countries launched artillery and air strikes on November 30 against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), accused of massacres in DR Congo and bombings in Uganda.

