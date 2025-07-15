UPDF sends 149 officers into retirement

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has officially retired 149 officers under Batch 15, urging them to continue serving as ambassadors of the force in civilian life.

The officers include 24 Colonels, 83 Lieutenant Colonels, and 42 Majors. Each retiree received a Certificate of Service in recognition of their contribution to national security and stability.

The official retirement ceremony took place at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) headquarters in Mbuya. Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Sam Okiding, urged the officers to make wise decisions with their retirement packages.

“Be careful how you think. Your life is shaped by your thoughts. If you think wrongly, expect wrong results,” Gen Okiding said.

Emphasising the importance of mindset, Gen Okiding congratulated the officers for their distinguished service, describing the moment as historic. He reflected on how retirement in the past was often feared.

“Today, our uniformed personnel retire with dignity. In the past, retirement meant being pushed out. Now we celebrate comrades who are going home alive, with a package, having served Uganda with courage, integrity, sacrifice, and commitment,” he said.

He encouraged the retirees to see their new chapter not as an end, but as a continued form of duty.

“You have been 100 percent in active service, and you remain 100 percent committed in retirement—only now serving in another capacity,” he added.

Maj Gen James Kinalwa, Joint Staff for Human Resource Management, described the retirement as part of the UPDF’s broader personnel renewal strategy.

“Retirement is not the end. It is a milestone that creates space for new adventures and the chance to share your story with future generations. In a professional army, it also makes way for younger, energetic personnel to carry forward the national defence mandate,” Gen Kinalwa said.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Col Godfrey Kalyowa expressed gratitude to President Museveni for his leadership. He described the occasion as a dignified transition.

“In the past, retirement was feared. Today, it is a moment of honour. It’s no longer rejection, it’s a transition. We return as ambassadors of discipline, integrity, and prosperity,” Col Kalyowa said.

He praised the UPDF as a respected institution both nationally and regionally.

The ceremony was attended by the Chief of Joint Staff, Lt Gen Jack Bakasumba, senior UPDF officers, MODVA staff, retiring officers and their families, as well as other UPDF personnel.



