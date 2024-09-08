UPDF set to retire 236 lower rank soldiers

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is set to retire 236 lower-ranking infantry soldiers who have clocked over 60 years.

Others are being retired on personal request and medical grounds. According to UPDF Deputy Spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, out of 236 soldiers being prepared nine are Captains, 20 Lieutenants while the rest are Non-Commissioned Officers (NCOs).



The retiring soldiers’ pension and gratuity according to UPDF is being prepared under the enhanced salaries in this financial year.

Private soldiers under the new salary structure are earning 828,426 shillings; an increase of more than 80% compared to 485,279 shillings they were taking home in the last financial year.

The sergeants now receive 1.3 million shillings from 514,175, warrant officers class 1 enjoy a rise from 591,715 to 2.09 million shillings while Captains’ salaries increased from 845,638 to Shs2.7 million shillings.

UPDF’S 4Th Division Commander, Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, has urged the retirees to harness their extensive experience as disciplined soldiers to transform communities and promote peace and prosperity.

“You have been leaders commanding forces, go home and contest for local council positions since you are patriotic, disciplined and tested leaders," Brig Gen Busizoori said.



Brig Gen Busizoori was speaking at the retirement documentation ceremony where he also advised retirees to contest for local council positions, leveraging their leadership skills and patriotism.

According to Brig Gen Busizoori, retirees must behave in a manner that is respectful to their community members with whom they are now going to live for the rest of their lives.

“It is important to conduct in a way that earns you respect within the community. You should avoid indulging in vices like alcohol abuse, which could lead to disrepute. You being now outside the UPDF doesn’t mean you are a troublemaker. You should instead use your leadership traits to guide your communities out of poverty,” Brig Gen Busizoori said.

Also, retirees were cautioned against spending their retirement packages as this could make them live in regrets. Retirees have been advised to wisely invest their retirement packages in simple, sustainable projects.

"Many of you are going to get a hefty package for the first and last time, so use this package wisely. Avoid dealers for quick money but use the money to invest in simple easy projects like goat farming, growing coffee, passion fruits and others,” Brig Gen Busizoori said.

He reminded the retiring soldiers that civilian life would bring them new challenges and this requires them to adapt to a mindset of hard work and self-sufficiency.