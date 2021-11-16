Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

UPDF soldier accused of killing civilian arrested

The deputy Kampala spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyesigire. PHOTO/FILE 

By  JAMES KABENGWA

What you need to know:

  • Residents accused the guards at the home of torturous treatment. 

A section of residents in Kireka-Bbira Village, Wakiso, yesterday attempted to attack the home of a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) captain after his guard allegedly beat up a local, who later succumbed to injuries.

