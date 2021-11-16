UPDF soldier accused of killing civilian arrested

A section of residents in Kireka-Bbira Village, Wakiso, yesterday attempted to attack the home of a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) captain after his guard allegedly beat up a local, who later succumbed to injuries.

Six police patrol vehicles and two military pick-ups were deployed at the home of Capt Aggrey Tugume to defuse the tensions.

The developments followed a Saturday night incident in which a UPDF guard beat up a boda boda rider and his passenger after they fell off the motorcycle in front of the gate.

When Mr Vincent Matovu, a neighbour, tried to intervene, the guard beat him.

The deputy Kampala spokesperson, Mr Luke Oweyesigire, said confirmed Matovu’s death as being related to the beating

“Some rider on the boda boda with a passenger slid in front of the gate where [he] was guarding. A one Matovu condemned the guard for pouring a lot of water on the road and instead he got out a cane and hit him on the head,” Mr Oweyesigire said.

“We have arrested the soldier and handed him over to Military Police,” he added.

Residents accused the guards at the home of torturous treatment.

Residents also said bullets are sometimes fired from the home under unclear circumstances.

Mr John Sseruyange, the area security coordinator, said the guards had barred any movements in front of their gate.

“They have put some form of curfew in this area and we are living under fear. Residents cannot avoid it because this is a main road where many people pass,” Mr Sseruyange said.

Mr Ali Shadi, the defence secretary, complained about the behaviour of the soldiers.

“There is a lot of misbehaviour from that perimeter fence. People there act with impunity. Many people have complained of being beaten and we now see death, something must be done,” he said.

Col Gai Mpaddwa, the deputy commandant of Military Police, who handed over the suspect to the Regional Police Commander of Kampala North, Mr Charles Nsaba, in the presence of the residents, condemned the incident.