UPDF soldier accused of killing mother, two sons to know his fate tomorrow

By Martin Okudi More by this Author

The court martial at 4th Division Barracks in Gulu will tomorrow deliver its final verdict in a case in which a UPDF soldier is accused of shooting dead three people in Gulu District early this year.

Lance Corporal Geoffrey Okello is accused of gunning down Beatrice Ajok, 52, and her two sons; Dan Joachim Binyang, 18, and Owen Norman, 20 and injuring an 8-year-old girl at Vanguard Sub-ward, Eastern Division in Gulu city.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old soldier appeared before the court martial held at Lumumba recreation triangle within the premises of Gulu barracks for cross examination but denied the charges before the case was adjourned.

“My lord I did not participate in the alleged shooting because that fateful day I was deployed to guard the order room under 4th Division”, Corporal Okello said.

Corporal Okello, who remained calm throughout the court examination session, said he was not offered the help he needed when he reported an assault case against the family members of the deceased persons to the police under SD ref 37/20/11/19.

“Since November 19, 2019, I have not had a good relationship with the family of Mr Patrick Okwera, because his children allowed goats to cause destruction in my garden and assaulted me when I complained over the matter,” Corporal Okello said.

Advertisement

Capt Huruntwaha Kabuye, the defense lawyer requested the court to set a date for the judgment.

“I pray that you fix the date for the conclusion of this matter because we have no more witnesses,” Capt Kabuye said.

The court chairperson, Col. Geoffrey Nambafu adjourned the case to allow both the defense and prosecution “to sum up their work.”

Lance Corporal Okello was further remanded at Gulu prison.

Related incident

In 2018, Lance Corporal Geoffrey Odaga shot dead three people at a local bar in Kabedo-Opong trading center in Bardege Division.

He was later court-martialed and handed a 40-year jail term.



