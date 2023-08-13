UPDF soldier among four arrested over kidnap

Police in Pallisa District in Eastern Uganda have arrested four people including a Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) soldier on allegations of kidnapping a 16-year-old girl on August 12.

Police said the suspects allegedly kidnapped a student and started demanding for ransom.

Bukedi North Police Spokesperson, SP Immaculate Alaso Emily, confirmed the incident and arrest saying they have started investigations into the matter.

She identified the suspect as No.RA242764 Pte Andrew Aguwa Justine, 29, a UPDF soldier attached to Ruhengeri (85), Emma Okanya, 28, a peasant both residents of Senior Quarter cell, Hospital ward in Pallisa District.

Others include Constant Okiria, 18, a student of Pallisa Secondary School and a resident of Kaucho ‘A’ cell in Pallisa District and Anna Florence Imoit, 26, a resident of Kisenyi cell, Pallisa Town Council.

“We are investigating an incident of kidnap. On August 10, 2023 at around 1pm at Kaucho Cell, Pallisa Town Council, Ms Anna Grace Ariong, 50, teacher and a resident of Kapuai village, Kauai parish, Opwetete sub-county reported a case of kidnap of Harriet Aguti. The case was registered and investigations commenced,”SP Alaso said.

According to SP Alaso, the victim ,16, a student lost an Itel phone belonging to one Constant Okiria, and when the victim was returning from school, Okiria reportedly kidnapped her and took her to his sister's home from where she was kept for two days.

Police preliminary investigations indicate that Okiria informed his other brother, Pte Aguwa and Okanya who took her to a lodge, and started demanding money from the victim's parents.

Police said the suspects were intercepted by a team of detectives.