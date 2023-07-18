UPDF soldier arrested for shooting civilian dead

The Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) has confirmed the arrest of one of their own who reportedly shot a 34-year-old man dead along Kapchorwa-Bukwo-Suam Road on Monday evening.

The UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson, Maj Isaac Oware, identified the suspect as Cpl Lawrence Sibiwa attached to the 51 Infantry Battalion in Bukwo District

He also identified the deceased as Fred Kwemoi,34, a resident of Taboswet village, Amananga Sub-County in Bukwo District.

“It's unfortunate that our own soldier shot dead a civilian. It is alleged that the deceased was intercepted after a scuffle ensued between him and soldiers who were tasked to guard road equipment for China State Construction Company. He sustained gunshot injuries and later died on his way to the hospital. The soldiers had suspected him to be a thief,” Maj Oware said.

He said the suspect is being kept under UPDF custody as they carry on further joint investigations into the matter.

On Monday another UPDF soldier was arrested over Nakaseke businessman’s murder, and the killer gun was recovered.