UPDF soldier arrested over attempted murder of security guard

Police in Kasese District have arrested two individuals, including a soldier, on allegations of attempted murder of a security guard attached to the Multipurpose Hall in the town.

Rwenzori East Regional police spokesperson, SP Nelson Tumushime, identified the suspect as RA 214728, a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier.

The army man was arrested alongside another suspected 26-year-old accomplice. The two are set to be charged after they were apprehended on Sunday on over the alleged attempted murder of Stephen Mubalia.

The victim sustained injuries- and was rushed to Mt St Mary's Hospital in Kasese Town.

Edith Tumusingwire, one of the neighbors of the Multipurpose Hall where the incident occurred, said she heard the victim raising alarm in the early hours of Sunday, prompting her and others to rush to the scene where they found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

"When we reached him, he told us that he was attacked by people who wanted to steal some of the properties he was guarding," she said.

“The suspects arrived at night claiming to be guards. They immediately started accusing the victim of being a thief, and when he attempted to question them, they harmed him,” she added.

25-year-old Kasese man held over raping child

Police in Kasese District are also holding a 25-year-old man in custody on allegations of defiling a 14-year-old schoolgirl.

The suspect has been identified as Abasi, a resident of the Golf course in Basecamp cell of Bulembia Division in Kasese Municipality.

Abasi is accused of committing the crime on March 22, 2023 but went into hiding until he was netted on Sunday following a police tip from the victim's relatives.

Amos Masereka, an elder brother to the victim urged swift justice.