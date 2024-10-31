UPDF soldier arrested over shooting three civilians dead in Agago

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) have arrested their soldier who has been wanted over shooting three people dead and injuring two others in Agago District, authorities said on Thursday.

Forty-five-year-old Private Bonny Ameny allegedly killed Sunday Apio, 21, Santina Akidi, 47, and Florence Ajalo,15, on October 20, 2024 at their residence in Ngora East Village, Paimol Sub-county in Agago District.

According to UPDF 5th Division Public Information Officer, Capt Edrin Mawanda, the suspect was apprehended on October 30, 2024, during a coordinated operation in Paimol Sub-county.

“Private Ameny surrendered his weapon and was taken into custody near Omia Paicho,” he said in a brief press release on October 31.

Capt Mawanda pledged “to ensure that the suspect is prosecuted for justice to prevail.”

"The 5th Division Court Martial has initiated the process to file formal charges against him. The Court Martial is expected to convene soon in Paimol, where his alleged actions took place,” he added.

Preliminary information indicates that Ameny had a misunderstanding with his wife before she escaped from their residence at Paker Dungu Army Detachment in Parabongo Sub-county.

In search for his wife, Ameny reportedly went to Ngora East Village and went on a shooting rampage which turned fatal before he went into hiding.

While delivering Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s condolence message during the victims' send-off ceremony on Tuesday last week, 5th Infantry Division Commander, Brig Gen Keith Katungi condemned the grievous act and pledged to ensure that the suspect is prosecuted.

"As UPDF we mourn together and strongly condemn unprofessional acts by this errand UPDF soldier. The action of that evil shooter that took away the souls of innocent citizens doesn't represent the true character and conduct of UPDF," he read.