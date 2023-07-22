UPDF soldier charged with murder of two colleagues, remanded

A Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) soldier has been arraigned before a court martial sitting at Muhooti Barracks in Fort Portal City in western Uganda and charged with murder and attempted murder.

The UPDF Mountain Division’s CPL Peter Avugo Lomilo was charged with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder by a the court presided over by Lt. Col Benon Besigye.

According to prosecution, CPL Avugo, who was attached to the Air Force Evacuation Component at Mountain Division Signal Department, committed the alleged offenses on July 14.

“On the fateful day, he is accused of shooting and killing PTE Richard Anyoro and S/Sgt Albert Ochen Tony, both fellow servicemen,” court heard.

Additionally, he allegedly attempted to murder five other colleagues stationed at the barracks.

CPL Avugo had reportedly gone into hiding in the vicinity of the barracks. However, authorities later apprehended him, leading to court-martial proceedings.

During the court session, CPL Avugo denied all the charges brought against him but the court ordered his remand to Katojo Government Prison in Fort Portal until August 4, 2023, pending further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, UPDF officers at the court said the “Mountain Division court-martial will play a pivotal role in ensuring a fair trial for CPL Avugo, adhering to the principles of justice and transparency.”