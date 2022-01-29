UPDF soldier confesses to murdering six people in Jinja robberies 

Breaking News: Former ethics minister Simon Lokodo dies in Geneva

Lance corporal John Nabinoli ( handcupped in grey T-shirt) leads detectives to one of the shooting scenes along Main Street road in Jinja city. Photo/URN

By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:

  • Nabinoli alongside private, Patrick Amandwa, the armory guard at Gaddafi barracks, were last week arrested for allegedly orchestrating armed robberies in Jinja city.

Lance corporal John Nabinoli, the weapons director at the noncommissioned officers academy (NCOA), located in Gaddafi barracks on Friday confessed to have masterminded five separate shooting incidents within Jinja city, in a spate of two years.

