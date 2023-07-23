UPDF soldier dies from stab wounds in bar brawl

Budaka District Police in the Eastern Region are conducting a murder investigation following the death of a Uganda People's Defense Force (UPDF) soldier allegedly after a bar brawl.

The deceased soldier, on pass leave, was from Bulomi village, Nanjala Parish, Kameruka Sub-County, Iki-iki County in Budaka District.

Bukedi North Region Police Spokesperson, SP Immaculate Alaso Emily, reported that on July 18, 2023, at 5 pm, 23-year-old Private Martin Mbayo, attached to the 1st Battalion under 1 Division (Operation Shujja in DRC), went to a bar owned by Mr. Robert Tabiruka in Nabugalo Trading Center, Kameruka Sub-County. There, he allegedly got into a quarrel with the bar owner.

"Our investigations suggest that at around 5 pm, one Martin Mbayo (deceased), and his friend, only identified as Nolya, went to drink in a bar owned by Robert Tabiruka. While at the drinking joint, they drank until 10 pm, where a fight between the deceased and the owner of the bar ensued. The deceased sustained severe injuries on the head," SP Alaso stated.

On July 19, 2023, at around 3:45 am, a case of assault was reported to the police by the father of the deceased.

The victim was rushed to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital for better medical attention before being transferred to Mulago National Referral Hospital.

Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on July 22, 2023, at 8 pm in Iganga town, a few hours later.

"While at Mbale referral hospital, the victim's condition worsened, and he was referred to Mulago Hospital. While on transit, the victim passed away in Iganga town," Ms Alaso said on July 23.

Ms Alaso condemned the act and stated that the suspect is currently on the run, as authorities continue to search for him.

"We would like to caution the management of bars and other public places in the area to always prioritize the safety of their clients and promptly report chaotic situations to nearby police to prevent such crimes resulting from the heat of passion," she said.

The UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson, Maj Isaac Oware, said the deceased's relatives informed UPDF unit authorities at Bugema Barracks, who responded and made further referral arrangements.

"The deceased soldier passed en route to the General Military Hospital (GMH)-Bombo, accompanied by the 3 Division medical team," Maj Oware stated.

He assured that they are closely working and coordinating with their counterparts, the territorial police at Budaka CPS, Gombolola Internal Security Officers (GISOs), and local leaders to apprehend the suspect.

"We condole and commiserate with the bereaved family of our deceased soldier during this trying moment," he said.