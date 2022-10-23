UPDF soldier drowns in army college swimming pool 

A Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier on Saturday drowned in a swimming pool at the National Defence College (NDC) in Mukwanya Cell, Njeru Municipality along Njeru-Kayunga highway in Buikwe District.

According to Ms Hellen Butoto, the Ssezibwa regional Police spokesperson, the deceased R/A264221 private Ivan Kiyingi, 26, attached to NDC had gone to swim at the college’s swimming pool to together with his friend R/A 264405 James Sempa.

“He [Kiyingi] was with Sempa who stood at a distance from the swimming pool and when Sempa could no longer see his friend, he alerted officers for help but he had already died,” Ms Butoto said Sunday morning.

“We have learnt that the pool attendant does not work on weekends unless he is called by the college administration,” she added.

Kiyingi’s body was retrieved and taken to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital morgue as investigations continue.

In another development, students of Nkoba Islamic Secondary School in Kampala were involved in a road accident where 37 of them got injured after a coaster Reg. No UAV516 they were travelling in hit a pothole and overturned at Kitigoma Village along Jinja- Kampala highway. The accident occurred at 9am, Sunday.

“Good enough no one died, but those injured are currently receiving treatment at Kawolo General Hospital,” she said.