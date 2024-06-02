UPDF soldier found dead in Moroto

Joint Security Forces in Karamoja sub-region are investigating the death of a UPDF soldier, Bosco Okello, whose body was found in Moroto District on Saturday.

Okello, attached to the Kauriong Army detach in Amudat District, had gone missing on Wednesday after going to buy food at Kosiroi trading centre.

Mr Michael Longole, the Mt Moroto Regional Police Spokesperson said that a team of detectives rushed to the scene with a sniffer dog but no arrests have been made yet.

"We found his body lying in the bush, just 150 metres from the main road, dressed in a UPDF T-shirt and trousers," he said.

The incident comes amid a spate of attacks by suspected Karamojong warriors along the Rupa-Nakiloro road, where they have been laying ambushes, stealing cattle, and extorting money from road users.

In response, Joint Security Forces have enhanced visibility and mobile motorised patrols in the Nakiloro area to ensure the safety of the community and road users.

"We urge the communities and travelers to report any attacks to the security forces for a swift response," Longole appealed.