UPDF soldier gunned down after killing three colleagues, civilian

Police and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) are investigating a case in which a soldier has shot and killed two Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel, one civilian and one police special constable at Ganda, Nansana Municipality, Wakiso District.

The UPDF deputy spokesperson, Lt Col Deo Akiiki on Monday identified the soldier as Lance Cpl Denis Awilo.

The car in which a civilian was travelling before she was shot dead



“The culprit was also gunned down in self defence and to stop his wanton action. We condemn the outrageous act of the lower commander against his subordinates. We extend our sincere condolences to those whose life have taken and grieve with the families. Joint investigations have commenced to ascertain what prompted the Junior Commissioned officer to shot at his colleagues,” Lt. Col Akiiki said in a statement.

The victims were identified as Special Police Constable Isaac Nimulungi, No.AX301784 Abraham Masereka, No.AX017516 John Wafula, both LDU personnel and a civilian Rita Nabayingo, a resident of Nsumbi village Kyebando Parish Wakiso Sub County, Wakiso District.

The soldier who security personnel suspect he was under the influence of alcohol also shot and injured Police Constable David Ochen.



During the gunfight, the killer and security personnel running after him entered civilian residences and it’s alleged that is how Nabayingo was killed.