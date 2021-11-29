Prime

UPDF soldier 'kidnapped' at Uganda-Rwanda border – authorities  

UPDF spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso, says the matter will be handled by the higher offices in the country. PHOTO | FILE

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • In June this year Rwandan security operatives captured a Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier, Private Baruku Muhuba attached to the 35 brigade in Kisoro District as he patrolled the borderline before he was later released.

A 23-year-old Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) is reported missing after he was allegedly kidnapped by Rwandan security operatives in Kabale District in western Uganda under unclear circumstances. 

