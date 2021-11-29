UPDF soldier 'kidnapped' at Uganda-Rwanda border – authorities  

A 23-year-old Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the Special Forces Command (SFC) is reported missing after he was allegedly kidnapped by Rwandan security operatives in Kabale District in western Uganda under unclear circumstances.

Pte Ronald Arinda, a resident of Muguli ‘B’ cell Kakyerere ward Ryakarimira town council is said to have been kidnapped on Saturday at around midday, at Omukiyovu trading center located at the border of Uganda and Rwanda in Kabale District.

The mayor for Ryakarimira town council, Mr Enock Kazooba, said Arinda was on his pass leave after completing a UPDF tank course.

"The kidnapped soldier was tricked by Rwandan security informers who live at the border on Ugandan side claiming that they had some heads of cattle they wanted to sell him. However, in the middle of their conversation, Rwandan security operatives emerged and kidnapped him. We don’t know the motive of this kidnap and we are worried about his life," Mr Kazooba said.

Pte Arinda had his UPDF identity card and a copy of his pass leave document at the time of the said kidnap, according to the mayor.

“One Ugandan national suspected to have been a collaborator of the Rwandan security operatives in the kidnap of the UPDF soldier has been arrested by the Ugandan security team for interrogation,” Mr Kazooba added.

Some of Pte Arinda’s relatives told the Ugandan security team that he was planning to buy the cows to pay dowry for his wife as he planned to get married.

The Kabale Resident District commissioner, Mr Godfrey Nyakahuma, told this reporter that he had already sent the information about the soldier’s alleged kidnap to higher offices in Kampala for further management.

“It is true that our UPDF soldier, Ronald Arinda was kidnapped by the Rwandan security operatives at Omukiyovu border trading center in Ryakarimira town council Kabale District. I have submitted a report over the matter to the higher offices in Kampala for further management of the matter and next course of action,” Mr Nyakahuma said.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso, on Monday confirmed that the UPDF soldier was "arrested" by the Rwandan security operatives.

“It’s true that the arrested UPDF soldier was attached to SFC and was on his pass leave. The higher offices in the country shall handle the matter,” she said.