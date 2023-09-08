UPDF soldier killed in domestic brawl

A UPDF soldier has been killed in a suspected domestic brawl involving his wife at Kizito Zone in Luweero Town Council.

The deceased identified as Sgt Cosmas Oryema attached to Makenke Barracks in Mbarara City, is suspected to have been killed by his wife after developing a misunderstanding on Friday morning.

Savannah Region Police Spokesperson Mr Sam Twineamazima told the Monitor that preliminary investigations point to a long-standing misunderstanding between the soldier and his wife who is currently on the run.

“It is alleged that the deceased has had a misunderstanding with his wife for a long period of time. He bought land and a house at Kizito Zone in Luweero Town Council where the family has been staying. He has reportedly been fighting with his wife who is now the suspect and is on the run,” he said.

Police detectives visited the scene of the crime and recovered sharp objects including broken glasses and plates but no one else a part from the lifeless body of the soldier, was found. It is suspected the wife disappeared with the children after the incident.

Several residents in the neighbourhood on Friday claimed that the wife has been fighting with the husband on matters that they could not understand but related to the family property at Kizito zone.