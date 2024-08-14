UPDF soldier killed in hit-and-run as Mbale-Tirinyi road crashes rise

Authorities in Eastern Uganda have expressed concern after registering an unprecedented rise in the number of people knocked along Mbale-Tirinyi highway. There have been public concerns about the number of daily road crashes along Mbale-Tirinyi and Tirinyi-Pallisa-Kumi roads involving vehicles or motorcycles being recorded. North Bukedi Regional Police spokesperson, SP Samuel Semewo said that the latest spate of crashes along the major roads the region is increasingly becoming worrying given that many people have lost their lives. This comes after a speeding driver knocked dead a UPDF soldier at Naboa Trading centre along Mbale-Tirinyi road in what police described as a hit-and-run. Budaka Traffic Police said Alex Byakatonda, 28, was riding a motorcycle towards Mbale City when he was hit by an unidentified vehicle.



“As he approached the trading centre near Vision High Secondary School, Byakatonda reportedly attempted to dodge an unidentified pedestrian but unfortunately led to a side collision with the vehicle. He fell on the road and was run over,” SP Semewo said.



He said they were looking for the driver and appealed to anyone with information that could lead to his arrest.

“It is a devastating loss for our community. We are actively searching for the vehicle and driver involved in this tragic accidents, and we urge anyone with information to come forward and assist police to carry out investigations,” the police publicist said.



The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was rushed to an undisclosed health facility for medical treatment. The Police retrieved Byakatonda’s body and conveyed it to Budaka Health centre IV for postmortem.





“At least a case of an accident is registered on a daily. But as police, we have stepped up vigilance to apprehend errant drivers,” he said.

