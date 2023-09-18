UPDF soldier shoots 18 cows dead in Nakapiripirit

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) are investigating a matter in which their soldier “opened fire, indiscriminately killing 18 animals and injuring over 20 others in Nakapiripirit District on Sunday.

The soldier is attached to the 3rd infantry division, according to the acting 3rd division army spokesperson Maj Moses Amuya.

Maj Amuya also said the serviceman accused of shooting the animals, Private Yofesi Baguma, was among the security detail tasked to graze the impounded cows.

"Unfortunately, he went on a shooting spree using his gun at Moruita protected kraal," Maj Amuya observed.

In a brief statement, UPDF noted that 18 cows died on spot while 25 were injured before the same security detail acted swiftly to arrest Private Baguma over the incident.

“The dead and injured cows are part of 291 livestock that were impounded on September 9, 23, from Naborokocha and Pian Upe Game Reserve (raiding corridor) in response to the killing of a UPDF officer and 2 other soldiers in August 2023,” Maj Amuya.

He added: “Whereas preliminary investigations indicate that the Private Baguma, who is currently under custody at 407 Brigade Headquarters, could have developed severe mental disturbance, he will be subjected to thorough medical check up to ascertain the root cause.”

UPDF also told journalists that some of the affected animals had been earmarked for compensation to victims of deadly raids usually done by armed cattle rustlers.

“The UPDF leadership in the region wishes to inform the general public, the concerned authorities and persons that the act was unintentional and remains committed to investigate the matter to its totality,” the army said in the aftermath of the incident.